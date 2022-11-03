Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.

Things are not looking any better as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

According to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, all of the major weapons are yet to practice. Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is yet to practice this week. He is dealing with both shoulder and ankle injuries. John Harbaugh said it’s not a major thing, but with the Ravens bye week next weekend, it will be very tempting to hold him out to give him two weeks of rest.

Running back Gus Edwards also did not practice with a hamstring injury. He seems highly unlikely to play, leaving Kenyan Drake to lead the backfield. Ravens leading receiver, Rashod Bateman, was also absent Thursday.

Bateman simply can’t stay healthy this year. He re-aggravated a foot injury that cost him two games earlier this season. It’s been reported that he is going to miss multiple games.

Not only will the Ravens likely be without their skill position players, but their best offensive lineman, OT Ronnie Staley also missed practice. He suffered an ankle injury in last Thursday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Maybe the only thing Baltimore has going for itself if the division is not very good. The Ravens are the only team with a winning record.