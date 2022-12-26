By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

With a win in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff spot even without Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback has been absent for the last few games due to a knee injury. With that in mind, many are wondering if the Ravens will continue to sit Lamar Jackson and keep him fresh for the playoffs. The answer to that question is not so clear, per Ian Rapoport.

From @GMFB: Will Gronk be “bored” in 2023, where it stands with the #Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts, and whether we’ll see #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson this week… pic.twitter.com/OAD9QAvH46 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

The Ravens still have a lot to play for in the playoffs, hence John Harbaugh’s stance on Lamar Jackson’s return from injury. They sit behind the Cincinnati Bengals in the race for the AFC North crown. Earning first-round home-field advantage would infinitely better than going on the road for the playoffs.

Still, the Ravens can at least breathe a sigh of relief after clinching a playoff spot. Last season, their entire roster (including Lamar Jackson) was decimated by the injury bug. They nearly made it to the playoffs, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Now, they have a chance to make it back to the Super Bowl after nearly ten years.

This could very well be the last chance the Ravens have to win with Lamar Jackson. The star QB has declined a contract extension with the team, making him a free agent after this season. There’s a legitimate chance that Jackson bolts for a different team if Baltimore doesn’t give him the Brinks truck.

For now, though, Jackson and the Ravens are focused on one thing: winning the entire thing. We’ll see if the QB pushes through with a Week 17 return against the Steelers.