Touchdown celebrations often come with a lot of finesse or with a statement. Some of them go trending while others are labeled as corny by the masses. But, it is seldom that one's own teammate mocks a celebration and this is exactly what Zay Flowers got when Lamar Jackson saw his version of a bouquet throw. The Baltimore Ravens may have gotten the win over the Justin Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers but the wide receiver was not safe from friendly banter, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“It was a**,” was the hilarious three-word reaction that Lamar Jackson gave after Zay Flowers caught a three-yard touchdown.

The Ravens quarterback would then imitate the celly and make fun of it in front of the whole media. But, this did not mean that Flowers disappointed against Justin Herbert's Chargers squad. He caught five targets from the Ravens quarterback which got him an average yardage of five per snap, including one that got them six points in the end zone.

His rushing game was also elite which was an x-factor in the Ravens' win. Flowers may have only rushed for one carry but his legs did not give out. He got to the end zone after running for 37 yards. This sent the Chargers fans packing as all hopes for a come-from-behind win were thrown out of the window.

The Ravens are now starting to recuperate after their unforeseen loss to the Cleveland Browns. Will they be able to maintain it come February next year?