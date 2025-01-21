After an incredible season that saw the Pro Bowl tight end break the Baltimore Ravens' all-time touchdown reception record, Mark Andrews had a rough showing in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, catching just five of the seven passes thrown his way for 61 yards but dropping two key plays, including the key two-point conversation that ultimately cost the team their win.

Fans, understandably, were incredibly upset, but how did Lamar Jackson feel? Well, unsurprisingly, the pride of Louisville came to the defense of his friend, as his own play wasn't up to par either.

“We're a team. In the first half, I had two costly turnovers. Me not holding the safety, me just knowing the coverage and knowing it was man [coverage], I threw a B.S. interception. It was 7-7 at the time. I believe they scored after that. We battled back, fumbled the snap trying to make something happen. It was like an RPO play, so I couldn't really throw the ball to [Isaiah] Likely [because] the offensive line was down the field, so I tried to make something happen, tried to squeeze the ball. It slipped out of my hand, [and the Bills] picked it up, got some yards that I think lead to points for them, so it's a team effort out there,” Jackson told reporters.

“[Mark Andrews has] been busting his behind. He's been making plays out on that field for us. [We] came up short, and like I've been saying all season, every time we're in situations like this, turnovers play a factor. Penalties play a factor. Tonight, the turnovers … We can't have that [expletive]. That's why we lost the game, because as you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully. It's just hold onto the [expletive] ball. I'm sorry for my language. I'm just tired of this.”

Harbaugh weighed in on Andrew's game, too, noting that while he clearly didn't have his best game, the Ravens wouldn't have even gotten to the Divisional Round without the pride of Oklahoma leading the way.

“Yes, the same thing I would say to all the guys like Mark … There's nobody that has more heart and cares more or fights more than Mark. We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews,” Harbaugh told reporters. “That's what you say to him. It's like anything else – destiny is a decision that you make. The decision is how you handle what comes in your life. Mark will handle it fantastic like he always does, because he's a high-character person, he's a tough person, and he's a good person. I'm proud of him just like I'm proud of all the guys.”

Will this game forever go down as the Mark Andrews game? Probably so. Will fans forever hold that fact against the Pro Bowler? Most likely so, fans are fans, after all. Still, to say a few bad plays could tarnish the rest of his legacy is simply short-sighted, as Andrews may end up with a bust in Canton for his efforts in Baltimore.