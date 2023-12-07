Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday, which is the first time he has done so all year.

The Baltimore Ravens face the Los Angeles Rams in a reunion for Odell Beckham Jr. as that has been the story of the week. However, on Thursday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the practice field, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

‘Lamar Jackson is the only #Ravens player absent from Thursday’s practice. WR Rashod Bateman (ill) returned after missing Wednesday. With Jackson not practicing, the Ravens’ QBs on Thursday are Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson.'

Jackson missing a Thursday practice with the game on Sunday is a cause for concern, especially with the Ravens fresh off a bye week. The Ravens have had time off since defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in LA on November 26, and they have won back-to-back games and six of their last seven heading into the clash with the Rams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Jackson missed practice due to an illness.

Lamar Jackson has yet to miss a game this season for the Ravens, but if he does it will be Tyler Huntley taking his place under center. Jackson has also yet to miss a practice this season, so this could be a concern for the Ravens leading into the weekend.

The Ravens enter the Rams game with a 9-3 record and tied for the top spot in the AFC along with the Miami Dolphins, so they want to do whatever they can to get the top seed and lock in home-field advantage. Jackson has been instrumental to the team's success, throwing for 2,618 yards with 13 touchdowns and rushing for 574 yards and another five scores, so it will be a huge blow if he is forced to miss the game.