Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., now of the Baltimore Ravens, spoke fondly of the Los Angeles Rams ahead of facing his former team in Week 14.

It sounds like Sunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens showdown will evoke some pretty positive memories for Baltimore wideout Odell Beckham Jr. The former Ram had nothing but praise for his former team and teammates on Wednesday.

Beckham joked that facing L.A. was just another game before sharing his true feelings on the Rams' whole operation, gushing that it's “a special bond that I have with those guys over there,” per the Ravens' official account on X, f/k/a Twitter.

"It's all love and respect."@obj on playing the Rams this weekend: pic.twitter.com/VVmrhDsbu9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2023

“Coop(er Kupp), (Matthew) Stafford, you know I still hit a little group chat and talk some trash to them this week, and it's just all love and respect, you know,” Beckham said about his former teammates, who will both suit up on Sunday.

Beckham also had a lot of love for Sean McVay, claiming that he and the Rams staff was “the person who, the whole situation, organization kinda brought me back to loving and having joy for football and understanding true professionalism and being prepared.”

The talented wide receiver joined the Rams during the 2021 season. Following his release from the Cleveland Browns, Beckham played in eight regular season games with the team, helping them go 5-3 down the stretch.

He really shined in the postseason, however. The former New York Giant caught 21 passes in four postseason games, culminating in his touchdown catch in that season's Super Bowl win. In that same game, Beckham tore his ACL and was forced to sit out the entire 2022 season.

The Ravens signed Beckham this past April, but he'll still look back fondly on his time out west.

“It was just a great experience for me, alongside of, you know, winning a Super Bowl. But just overall it was one of the best things that's happened in my life.”