Published November 21, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn’t help but blame himself for Ronnie Stanley’s injury in their Week 11 win over the Carolina Panthers.

For those who missed it, Stanley was ruled out of the game in the third quarter after Jackson accidentally hit the back of his left ankle. It came when the Ravens QB was sacked and rolled into his left tackle, leading to the unfortunate turn of events.

After the game, Jackson showed regret and anger towards himself, emphasizing that he was the one who “hurt” his teammate.

“It was me who hurt him, so I’m a little pissed off about that,” Jackson shared, via ESPN.

Fortunately for Lamar Jackson, though, Ronnie Stanley appears to be doing just fine despite the injury. While he was not able to return and the team hasn’t given any update on his status, Stanley is reportedly in good spirits, at least according to Jackson.

“I went in the locker room after the game, and I checked on him, but he said he’s pretty good. He told me just don’t fall into him,” Jackson shared.

Hopefully, Stanley won’t be missing any game because of the issue. There are fears about his condition since the ankle he injured is the same one he broke in 2020. As Ravens fans know, it took the All-Pro tackle nearly two years to recover from that setback.

The Ravens play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, and sure enough, Jackson will be waiting for news about his protector’s availability.