Baltimore Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta sees Lamar Jackson as a QB1, he said at the team’s introductory press conference for newly-signed Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

“We only think of him as QB1. We are hopeful to get a deal done. Sometimes the best things take a long time,” DeCosta explained.

DeCosta also said he hasn’t talked to Lamar since the team signed OBJ, adding that their best team is with him and the conversations are still ongoing with the star signal caller, per Anderson.

“Lamar is in our plans. We love Lamar. He’s the right player for our team. It’s ongoing.”

The comments come as the Ravens add another weapon in Beckham Jr., who says he is excited to play with Jackson.

The 30-year-old said his goal was to come to the Ravens and have the possibility of playing with the embattled quarterback, although there were no assurances that Jackson would be the quarterback when the 2023 season got underway.

But it’s certainly a positive update that Eric DeCosta sees Jackson in the team’s long-term plans after his starting QB requested a trade away from the organization earlier in the offseason.

“Life is uncertain,” Beckham said at the press conference, per Anderson. “Obviously, I would assume that it’s going to work out. Lamar, if you’re watching, I’d love to get to work with you. When you think about the Ravens, you definitely think about Lamar.”

Without a doubt, a Lamar Jackson-Odell Beckham Jr connection would be electric, and Ravens’ fans will be hopeful they’ll get a chance to see it next season.