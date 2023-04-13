Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Baltimore Ravens made a massive free-agency splash, and it wasn’t Lamar Jackson. The Ravens agreed to a one-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr. for the amount of $18 million. During Beckham’s introductory press conference, he revealed a ton of things, but most notably might have been his message to Lamar Jackson (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN).

Odell Beckham Jr. just gave a shout-out to Lamar Jackson. “Lamar, if you’re listening, I’d love to get to work with you.”

Will it work?

For years, the Ravens’ wide receiver corps has been subpar. Now, Beckham brings talent to the position, although he missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lamar Jackson situation has gotten absolutely no clarity, and it might not have any update for a while. To this point, teams have remained quiet on any potential Jackson interest, which is quite surprising.

But, the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster is at least a step in the right direction. He was released from the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the 2021 season and then joined the Rams, where he went through a bit of a resurgence.

If he can get back to that level, it could be a welcomed addition to the Ravens, who have Rashod Bateman at WR and Mark Andrews at tight end.

Nonetheless, the Jackson saga is the biggest of them all, and it remains to be seen if the addition of Beckham will be enough to sway him back to Baltimore.