The Lamar Jackson saga is starting to become more like a soap opera with each new piece of information. The latest twist comes from Steven Ruiz of The Ringer, who sent out a tweet showing Jackson’s stats against coaches and teams who have said they aren’t interested in the former NFL MVP.

The stats show that on 121 passing attempts, Jackson completed 78.5 percent of his throws with nearly 96 percent of them being on-target. He also rushed for 6.9 yards per attempt and three touchdowns in those games. Presumably, the teams included in the data collection are but are not limited to the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders.

Jackson responded to the tweet by saying “I can’t wait to see you all😉,” clearly endorsing his pleasure in playing well against said teams.

The reasons why there has been a lack of interest in Jackson seem clear. Jackson does not have an agent and is therefore negotiating for himself. That could lead to immediate tension between him and any team willing to negotiate with him.

The biggest reason seems to be the money. Deshaun Watson got a fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns last offseason after not playing a single snap in 2021. It’s easy to see why some quarterbacks would want the same sort of validation and commitment from the team signing their checks, especially one of Jackson’s caliber.

It’s still wild to think that a 26-year-old franchise quarterback three seasons removed from being named MVP has gotten little to no traction from a new team. Wherever and whenever Lamar Jackson steps on a football field again, expect him to play with a massive chip on his shoulder.