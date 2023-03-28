The 2023 NFL offseason has been up and running for some weeks now, but received a major update on Monday. Lamar Jackson announced on social media that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” Jackson said in his tweet.

The former MVP quarterback and the Ravens failed to agree to a contract extension throughout 2022. Baltimore ended up placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, which is worth $32.4 million.

This past season, Jackson played only 12 games as he dealt with a knee injury. Baltimore went 8-4 with him as a starter and still managed to make it to the playoffs. He completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. On the ground, he had 112 carries for 764 yards and three scores.

Despite his recent history of injuries, Jackson was broadly considered the top signal-caller on the open market. Because of that, many teams emerged as a potential destination for Jackson via trade, including the New England Patriots.

With that being said, here is one trade the New England Patriots should offer to get Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens.

Trade package Patriots must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson

Baltimore receives: Mac Jones, a 2023 first-round pick (No. 14 overall) and a future first-round pick

New England receives: Lamar Jackson

After a big rookie campaign, Mac Jones failed to impress in his second year in the league. He completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Most of those numbers were worse than those he put up in 2021. The team went just 6-8 with him as a starter, too.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Due to his performances and injuries, head coach Bill Belichick even benched Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe in New England’s Week 7 matchup versus the Chicago Bears.

At the NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix this week, Belichick was non-committal on naming Jones the starter in 2023.

“Well, everybody will get a chance to play. We’ll play the best player,” Belichick said.

Since the Patriots are not fully committed to Jones as their starter, they could be after another quarterback this offseason. If they want a player with experience, Jackson could be the solution.

In this potential trade, New England would send Jones, the No. 14 pick in this year’s draft and a future first-round pick to the Ravens for Jackson. This would give Baltimore a young quarterback who could be Jackson’s long-term replacement plus two first-round selections to help build the team’s future.

If Jackson simply signs an offer sheet with the Patriots and the Ravens do not match it, they would only get two first-rounders as compensation. So, in this case, it is already a more lucrative move.

This move would give both Jackson and Jones fresh starts in their careers. The 2019 MVP would play under an eight-time champion coach while the former Crimson Tide star would be in a new environment after struggling in 2022.

As for the Patriots, they could restructure Jackson’s deal and sign him to an extension following the trade. This would be similar to what Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns did last year. Depending on how parameters of that prospective extension, New England could pay him a lot without compromising too much of its cap space.

All things considered, this is likely the best trade package New England could offer. Baltimore receives a potential new starting quarterback plus first-round picks. On the other side, the Patriots get an MVP-level quarterback who could help them return to the postseason and even Super Bowl contention as soon as next season.