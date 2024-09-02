Baltimore Ravens fans have less than a week to wait before they can see their team in action again. The Ravens will take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. Baltimore will try to create a new tradition where the Chiefs start the season with a loss immediately after their Super Bowl banner raising ceremony.

The Ravens lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship earlier this year, ending their hopes of a Super Bowl berth. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson does not agree with the revenge game narrative surrounding the season opener.

“Any game I play in, I feel like it's a revenge game,” Jackson said via the team's official website. “I'm not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we've beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win.”

Thursday's game against the Chiefs is clearly an important game. It always helps to get off to a 1-0 start in the NFL. This is especially true against a team you may need a tiebreaker against for playoff seeding. Regardless, Jackson views it as just another game.

“We have to win regular season games [in order] to get to January,” Jackson said. “We can't just go into the season and go 5-12, because then we're not going to be in the playoffs. Playoffs are on our mind, but at the same time, we have to win this game that's ahead of us.”

Jackson cannot wait for the game in part because he is ready to face a different defense than his own. Most NFL teams probably feel the same way.

“I'm ready to go. I've been going against my guys for weeks,” Jackson said. “It's time to go against somebody else.”

Ravens TE Mark Andrews returns to practice after car crash, sets sights on Week 1 against Chiefs

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice on Friday after missing more than a week after a car crash incident.

Andrews reflected on the incident when asked about it by reporters.

“It was definitely a serious thing,” Andrews shared with reporters, per NFL.com. “For me, it puts things in perspective of tell the people that you're around that you love that you love them, and wear your seatbelt. You never know what's gonna happen on the road. You never know what things might be thrown at you, what things might come at you. I'm very blessed and fortunate to, one, have God on my side, and to be wearing my seatbelt. Yeah, it was a scary moment, put things in perspective, but I'm feeling good. Excited about the season.”

Andrews is now ready to move past the incident and get ready for the 2024 NFL season.

“For me, I'm moving forward,” Andrews said. “I feel really good. I'm excited. I'm excited for this game. It's a big game. The guys have been working hard. My body feels great.”

The Ravens and Chiefs will open up the 2024 regular season on Thursday at 8:20PM ET.