The Lamar Jackson saga took a massive turn last week as the disgruntled quarterback revealed on Twitter he requested a trade in early March. But, there’s been no progression on a possible deal coming to fruition. By no surprise, Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was asked about the Jackson situation during his pre-draft press conference Wednesday and refused to comment, making it clear he’s strictly focused on what the team will do later this month.

Via Field Yates:

“Ravens GM Eric DeCosta declines to comment at his pre-draft presser when asked about QB Lamar Jackson’s trade question. His focus at this press conference is on the draft.”

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the signal-caller, which means he’s allowed to negotiate with other teams but Baltimore can match any offer or let him leave. The thing is, that said franchise would need to give up two first-round picks in exchange.

While Jackson is one of the most electric quarterbacks in the NFL who can truly do it all offensively, his health is a question mark. Two first-rounders are a lot to part ways with for a guy who appears to be injury prone. That’s been the concern for a lot of rival clubs who have shown interest in him.

Nonetheless, Baltimore head coach Jon Harbaugh voiced how confident he is in the two sides coming to an agreement and moving forward together just minutes after the QB dropped the bombshell tweet.

Lamar Jackson was offered A $250 million extension with $133 million guaranteed last fall but decided to decline. The right decision? At this point, probably not.