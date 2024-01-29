Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke on what went wrong for his team on Sunday against the Chiefs.

On Sunday afternoon, MVP favorite and star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens saw their season come to an end with a crushing loss in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, despite playing in front of their home fans in Baltimore. The Ravens were dominated in this one for most of the afternoon, and Jackson threw a crucial interception in the fourth quarter with Baltimore driving, essentially icing the game for the Chiefs and sending them on their way to the Super Bowl.

After the game, Jackson spoke on the frustration he and his Ravens teammates were experiencing following the crushing loss.

“We fell short,” Jackson said of the Ravens, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Like I said, offensively, we didn't put nothing on the board. We scored once. That's not like us. If we throw the ball down the field, that's cool, but we've got to put points on the board. I feel like my team is angry, you know? Not frustrated, but angry. We know how hard we worked to get here.

“I'm angry about losing. We were a game away from the Super Bowl. We've been waiting all this time, all these moments, for an opportunity like this, and we fell short. But I feel like our team, we're going to build.”

The Ravens will now begin what figures to be a crucial offseason for the future direction of the franchise, as Lamar Jackson and the offense sift through the rubble and try to figure out what went wrong.