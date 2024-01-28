Odell Beckham Jr. consoles Lamar Jackson after the Ravens' playoff loss to the Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens completely imploded in the AFC Conference Championship Game. They just played poorly throughout and didn't look like that true No. 1 seed like they have all season long. It was a frustrating game for Lamar Jackson. But at least he had his teammates there to console him.

Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the first people to approach Jackson on the sideline. The Ravens' quarterback was visibly distraught and Beckham made sure to give him comfort.

OBJ comforting Lamar Jackson… Have to feel bad for both him and #Ravens fans… this really felt like their year.

— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 28, 2024

Lamar Jackson played a decent game, but it felt like he was the only one on the Ravens that did. He finished Sunday's contest with 272 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It wasn't an ideal performance from Baltimore in general. Which seems to be a common theme for this franchise in recent years.

Jackson just can't get over the playoff hump. Year in and year out the Ravens look like a legit threat to win the Super Bowl. However when it comes to the postseason they just can't figure it out. When your team runs into the same problem over and over again it's understanding why Lamar Jackson is so upset on the sideline.

It's pretty cool to see a veteran like Odell Beckham Jr. console Jackson like that. Even if he didn't help much in Sunday's game. It has to be absolutely frustrating to lose in the playoffs yet again. It'll be interesting to see what the Ravens do in the postseason. They could potentially lose some key coaches from the staff and players through free agency. The front office has some work to do if they want to maintain this level of competitiveness.