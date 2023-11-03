Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be pleased after several offensive teammates come off the injury report Friday

It's a great weekend for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will get several of his key weapons back from injury. Running backs Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Ben Cleveland were all taken off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Gus Edwards missed Wednesday's practice with a toe injury. He seems to be back to normal and will try to follow up on the three touchdown performance he had against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, rookie Keaton Mitchell sat out the start of the season with a hamstring injury and didn't play in his first game until Week 7 versus the Detroit Lions. He will try to become more involved in the offense as he gets healthier.

Beckham Jr. missed a couple of games early in the season with an ankle injury. In last week's 31-24 win over the Cardinals, he suffered a stomach contusion and was working through a shoulder injury. He's back and looking to add to the 14 receptions and 162 yards he has on the season.

On the offensive line, Ronnie Stanley had a shoulder issue while Ben Cleveland was ill. Outside of the offensive players, linebacker Odafe Oweh is also off the Injury Report.

While Lamar Jackson got great news for the Ravens offense, the secondary remains banged up. Rock Ya-Sin, Daryl Worley and Marcus Williams are all questionable to play against the Seahawks. Right tackle Morgan Moses is also doubtful.