Ahead of their game against the Seattle Seahawks, it’s time to release our Baltimore Ravens Week 9 predictions.

A Baltimore Ravens Week 9 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks pits two first-place teams against one another in an exciting AFC-NFC matchup. Both teams enter on winning streaks, rounding into form as their respective divisions and conferences take shape. So, in a battle between contenders, who will emerge victorious here?

The Ravens are arguably the hottest team in football. Winners of three straight, John Harbaugh's squad is sporting a +81 point differential; only the Buffalo Bills (+86) rank higher, with a worse record. Lamar Jackson seems to get more comfortable in Todd Monken's offense each week, while Mike Macdonald's defense is holding opponents to the lowest scoring average in the NFL.

Pete Carroll's Seahawks have ridden a two-game winning streak along with a three-game losing streak from the San Francisco 49ers to climb atop the NFC West. The schedule hasn't been daunting, with their most recent wins coming against the Arizona Cardinals and Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns.

No matter, the wins all count the same. But a cross-country flight against a legitimate Super Bowl contender will be a big test for Geno Smith and Co.

Let's jump into some Ravens Week 9 predictions as we prepare for what should be a quality matchup on Sunday.

Seahawks' ground game fails to hit 100 yards

In four of seven games, Seattle has rushed for 100+ yards as a team, including in its last two games. Baltimore has given up 100+ rushing yards in two of its last three games.

We think that will change.

After surrendering 129 yards to a James Conner-less Cardinals backfield, linebacker Roquan Smith said the Ravens' D had work to do. Argue with that man if you wish, but we'll trust he gets his unit back playing more to its usual standard.

The Seahawks will want to keep the ball away from Lamar Jackson and the offense as much as possible. But with the Ravens scoring at the seventh best clip in the league, Seattle will likely have to push the pace via the passing game at points just to keep up.

Mark Andrews hauls in a TD

This one is almost a complement to the Seahawks in a way. Seattle boasts a fantastic cornerback duo in Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. Jackson won't hesitate to attack them, but he will have to be careful.

If Zay Flowers and one of Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, or Rashod Bateman can occupy Seattle's top cover guys, Andrews should draw plenty of targets, especially in the red zone. Good news for fantasy managers starting Andrews.

Ravens win fourth straight, drop Seahawks at home

As the Ravens have rounded into form, their Super Bowl odds have gained a significant boost as well, with some oddsmakers giving them the third-best odds of any AFC team to capture a Super Bowl title this season.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves, however. Baltimore has posted 30+ points in back-to-back games while surrendering just 30 points combined. Venue must be factored in as well, as the Ravens are coming off a home blowout of the Detroit Lions in Week 7, while the Seahawks have to combat the ill effects of cross-country travel.

Seattle should be able to put up more of a fight than the Lions did two weeks ago. But the Ravens are too well-rounded and taking the field with too much confidence to lose this game at home. The Ravens should win by, oh, let's call it 10 points on Sunday.