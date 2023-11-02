As long as the Ravens keep winning, Odell Beckham Jr isn't too concerned about his lack of a role on offense.

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash signing when they brought in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, Beckham hasn't been the most prolific receiver since joining the Ravens.

While Beckham is known for his flash, his lack of stats don't seem to be bothering him. As long as the Ravens are winning, OBJ is happy, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“I didn't come here with the expectation that I'm going for 2,000 yards,” Beckham said. “We're trying to win a Super Bowl.”

“I can count on two hands how many people in the locker room need to get the ball,” Beckham continued. “There's a lot of guys. There's only one football and there's seven, eight guys that are looking to get it and we're all hungry and we're all happy for each other when the next man gets it.”

OBJ keeps eye on the prize

Beckham has yet to catch a touchdown in Baltimore, gaining 162 scoreless yards on 14 receptions. However, the Ravens' passing attack hasn't been the most fearsome unit in the league this season. The team ranks 19th in the league, averaging 207.6 yards per game.

On the other hand, the Ravens excel in the run game, ranking third in the NFL by averaging 143.1 YPG. Their defense has been top notch, ranking second in the league by allowing just 276.5 YPG. Baltimore leads the NFL in sacks with 31.

All of that success has delivered the Ravens a 6-2 record and an early lead in the AFC North. Baltimore has won three straight games, scoring at least 24 points in each.

Coming back to the field after a serious ACL injury, Odell Beckham Jr. might've wanted to return with a bang. While that hasn't yet come to fruition, his Ravens have still found ways to win. Beckham will try to be as big a part of the offense as he can. But as long as Baltimore is winning, OBJ will fill any role needed.