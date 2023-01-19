Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the team’s plans for Lamar Jackson in 2023, explicitly stating the quarterback will remain with the team next season.

“Lamar Jackson is our quarterback…there is a 200 percent chance he stays,” Harbaugh said on Thursday.

Harbaugh also confirmed that Jackson would have input on the decision for the club’s new offensive coordinator: “This is going to be a highly sought after job.”

Jackson weighed in on the OC search with a tweet of his own on Thursday afternoon:

It was a response to former running back Emory Hunt, who confirmed that Jackson ran a ‘pro style’ offense in college at Louisville under former coach Bobby Petrino.

Petrino is the current offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, a role he has recently accepted after coaching the Missouri State Bears from 2020-22, winning a state title in his first season.

Lamar Jackson is set to be a free agent in March, and Ian Rapoport confirmed that negotiations are ongoing between the Ravens and the superstar quarterback.

“Eric DeCosta and Lamar Jackson are now going to get together and try to negotiate a long-term deal to keep him there,” Rapoport explained. “If they do not, he is getting the [franchise] tag, that is what we learned today, no doubt about it. Lamar Jackson will be franchise tagged. The exclusive tag is far more expensive, but does give the Ravens control of the situation, whereas a non-exclusive tag does mean someone else could potentially put together an offer sheet for two first-round picks.”

One thing is clear: Lamar Jackson is still the quarterback of the future for the Baltimore Ravens, and it’ll be intriguing to see who ends up being hired as the franchise’s new offensive coordinator.