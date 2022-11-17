Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has not played since Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but he could be on the verge of returning to action following an optimistic report. Andrews is said to have appeared in practice Wednesday, the first time he did since suffering a shoulder injury, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“Ravens TE Mark Andrews did practice today. He came out after media availability and was limited in practice. It’s his first practice since injuring shoulder on Oct. 27.”

It was initially reported that Mark Andrews missed Wednesday’s practice but that was later clarified.

Andrews is a key component of the Ravens’ offense. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is always looking for Andrews downfield in the Ravens’ attack that is ranked fourth in the NFL with 26.1 points scored per game. Even though he’s been missing on the field of late, Andrews still leads the Ravens this season in most major receiving categories, racking up 488 receiving yards and five touchdown catches on 42 receptions and 64 targets across eight games played.

The last time he was on the field, Andrews caught three of five passes for 33 receiving yards in a 27-22 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. Andrews missed the following game against the New Orleans Saints before benefiting from the extra rest provided by a bye in Week 10.

Should Mark Andrews eventually gets ruled still out of Week 11 again the Carolina Panthers at home, Isaiah Likely will be the main tight end attraction for the Ravens. Likely doesn’t have the ceiling of Andrews, but he’s scored a touchdown in each of the last two Ravens outings.