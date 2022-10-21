Lamar Jackson will not love this J.K. Dobbins knee surgery update

The Baltimore Ravens backfield just can’t catch a break. On Friday, it was announced that starting running back J.K. Dobbins is will not play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefer, “Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources.”

That would be a big blow to the Ravens team that is already dealing with injuries. Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is questionable Sunday, despite saying he was good to go himself.

This is a familiar story for Baltimore as they were crushed by injuries all throughout last season. Dobbins missed all of the 2021-2022 NFL season with a torn ACL sustained in training camp. He, alongside fellow tailback Gus Edwards, missed the season.

After missing the first couple of games this year, Dobbins returned in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Although he did not put up huge numbers for the Ravens offense, he was a steady force in the backfield. Dobbins scored two touchdowns in the Ravens Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, one rushing and one receiving.

Last week, Dobbins left Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants early with a knee injury. He finished with just 15 yards on seven carries.

In his place, veteran tailback Kenyan Drake had a big performance. He rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. He is expected to take on a bigger role this weekend against the Browns. Justice Hill will likely work as a change-of-pace back for the Ravens.

While addressing the media Friday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh refused to comment on whether Edwards would be activated from the PUP list, according to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley.