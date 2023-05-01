Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

After the Baltimore Ravens signed Lamar Jackson to a 5-year, $260 million contract extension, they used the 2023 NFL Draft to bring him a new weapon. The number 22 overall selection Zay Flowers is now already getting work in with the franchise quarterback in preparation for his rookie season.

Zay Flowers was one of the more intriguing wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, possessing an electric college tape, albeit playing for a typically weak Boston College squad. Flowers expects to be a key part of the Ravens offense starting in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Flowers joins an offense that added Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this offseason, hinting a revamped passing game is coming to Baltimore. After being a run-first offense during the last few seasons under Greg Roman, new offensive coordinator Todd Monken is looking to install a more pass-friendly system.

Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers figure to be the top two wide receiver options for Lamar Jackson, alongside Rashod Bateman and Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews. With a formidable receiving unit, Jackson will now be accountable to higher expectations throwing the ball.

This comes as no surprise, as the Ravens made a significant investment in making Jackson the highest paid player in the NFL. The Ravens quarterback is certainly thrilled to have secured his future, but now understands he has to follow through with his play on the field.

Offseason work between Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers is a step in the right direction for a Ravens offense that figures to throw much more this season. Come Sundays this fall, the Ravens will be embarking on a season with high expectations in Baltimore.