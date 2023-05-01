The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Baltimore Ravens finished with six selections this year. The Ravens came into the 2023 NFL Draft with minimal draft capital. Still, even with fewer options than in past years, they appeared to perform well. Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Ravens made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft brought great news for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the biggest winner for the team. The Ravens offered Jackson a good contract without appearing to lowball him. Additionally, Jackson’s position as the star quarterback was solidified with the selection of Zay Flowers in the first round. This completed the Ravens’ wide receiver room and showed that they are committed to building a strong passing offense. Both Jackson and the Ravens benefit from these moves, making it a win-win situation for both parties.

The Ravens’ recent moves are part of their transition towards a pro-style passing offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. With Jackson’s contract extension and the additions of Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers, and Nelson Agholor, the Ravens have significantly upgraded their passing options. This provides Jackson with the weapons he needs to lead the team to success. With Flowers as a promising rookie and Beckham as a veteran he knows well, Jackson has a dynamic duo to work with. That is precisely what he has been looking for all along.

With that said and done, it’s time to finally look at the new kids on the block in Baltimore.

Aside from WR, the draft presents excellent options for Baltimore’s desperate need for cornerbacks. The Ravens also needed to address offensive tackle due to Ronnie Stanley’s injury history. Additionally, the Ravens require a hybrid defender to complement David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh at defensive tackle/EDGE.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 22- WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)

Grade: A+

The Ravens had an impressive offseason leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. They made a significant move by adding Odell Beckham Jr, which appeared to please Lamar Jackson. Later on, with the 22nd overall pick, they drafted Boston College WR Zay Flowers. He was initially overlooked due to his small stature but impressed with his athleticism and pass-catching skills during the Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine. Flowers is known for his exceptional change-of-direction ability and speed. He also demonstrated significant improvement during the 2022 college season, leaving a mark in his program’s record books. With Flowers as part of the team, the Ravens’ offense is set to undergo significant changes in the upcoming season.

"I told y'all I was gonna end up with Lamar."@ZayFlowers was hyped with his fam after he got drafted by the @Ravens 💜 pic.twitter.com/kpDGPUhG9J — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2023

Round 3, Pick 86- LB Trenton Simpson (Clemson)

Grade: A

The Ravens did well by using their third-round pick on Trenton Simpson. He’s known as the ultimate Swiss Army Knife, having lined up in every conceivable alignment during his Clemson career. This makes him a highly versatile prospect. He’s powered by unreal athletic ability, and his combination of speed and excellent flexibility gives the Ravens another disruptive presence for their defense. Simpson is considered excellent value with the 86th overall pick.

Round 4, Pick 124- EDGE Tavius Robinson (Ole Miss)

Grade: B

In the fourth round, the Ravens picked up EDGE Tavius Robinson. He was a disruptive force for Ole Miss in the 2022 college season. He even tallied seven tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles. Although he’s not that high on a lot of pre-draft boards, Robinson has the tools to be a situational rusher early in his career.

Round 5, Pick 157- CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford)

Grade: A

In the fifth round, the Ravens chose Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. He’s good value for a Ravens team that took a surprisingly long time to snag a player at a significant position of need. Kelly has decent size and length. He also showcases some technical refinement while playing physical in all phases of the game and has some explosion ability on the field.

Round 6, Pick 199- OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Oregon)

Grade: B

The Ravens drafted Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu from Oregon as their Round 6, Pick 199. The former Duck has played as a starter for three years. He has shown impressive technique and explosion, although he is not always the most impactful blocker on the move.

Round 7, Pick 229- G Andrew Vorhees (USC)

Grade: B+

For their final pick, the Ravens traded with the Cleveland Browns to select Andrew Vorhees from USC. He was considered a top-100 prospect before suffering a significant ACL injury. Vorhees is a versatile and experienced offensive lineman with a great combination of physicality and football IQ. These make him a valuable addition to the Ravens’ o-line.

The signing of Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal was undoubtedly the best move made by the Ravens on Thursday, overshadowing all other transactions. Adding Zay Flowers, the top-ranked wide receiver, a few hours later likely made Jackson even happier. The team traded their second-round pick to acquire off-ball linebacker Roquan Smith but still managed to snag elite rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson. It was overall a good draft for the Ravens.