Quarterback Lamar Jackson called out a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter claiming that Jackson turned down a $200 million guaranteed deal in September. Jackson claims it is not true, and responded with a simple GIF.

Lamar Jackson then replied to this tweet with the real offer, according to him.

“133/3years fully guaranteed 😒 but I need an agent? 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️” Jackson tweeted

He tweeted again minutes later, poking fun at Adam Schefter and insiders in general.

“People throw 💩 at the wall and hope it stick🤣😮‍💨” Jackson tweeted.

The Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson a week ago, which allows him to negotiate and sign offer sheets from other teams. If Jackson were to sign an offer sheet from another team, the Ravens would then have the option to either match it and keep Jackson, or let Jackson go and receive two first-round picks from the team he is going to.

After struggling to reach an agreement on an extension over the last couple of seasons, the expectation of many is that the Ravens will let the other teams determine the market for Jackson. It is unclear what teams would get involved in a potential Jackson offer sheet.

The Las Vegas Raiders were mentioned as potentially being interested. However, the Raiders agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo, so it is unclear how hard they would go after Jackson. The New York Jets are after Aaron Rodgers, and could pivot to Jackson with an offer sheet, but that is also unclear. It will be interesting to see how Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers impact Jackson, if at all.

One thing appears clear, Jackson is waiting for the best deal he can get.