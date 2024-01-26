Mark Andrews finally speaks after returning from injury as the Ravens prepare for the AFC Championship game.

The Baltimore Ravens received massive news on Friday as Mark Andrews was activated off the injured reserve. Baltimore is looking healthy at the perfect time of the postseason, as Lamar Jackson gets his top target back on the field.

Mark Andrews finally spoke after spending several weeks nursing an injury, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. From the sounds of it, the Ravens' tight end can't wait to get back in action.

“Mark Andrews on being back and available for Lamar Jackson again: ‘We came here in the league in 2018 at the same time together. We've always talked about unfinished business. This is part of that business.'”

The Ravens have looked like one of, if not, the best team in the league throughout most of the season. Even with Andrews out of the lineup, Jackson has remained consistent. But having the star tight end returning is huge for Baltimore. Andrews is a mismatch nightmare, despite the fact the Kansas City Chiefs defense has been amazing all season long.

We could see the passing game open up quite a bit for the Ravens on Sunday. Mark Andrews only played 10 games in the regular season but was wildly efficient when on the field. He finished the regular season with 544 yards and six touchdowns off of 45 receptions. His 12.1 yards per reception makes him a legitimate threat every time Lamar Jackson drops back to pass.

With that said, look for Andrews to make an immediate impact in his return. The Ravens should consider getting him going early to get a groove going. If he plays at a high level on Sunday, Baltimore is going to be a tough team for the Chiefs to beat.