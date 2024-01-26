The Baltimore Ravens are officially activating star tight end Mark Andrews for their AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens are about to get some much-needed help on offense. During Week 9 of the regular season, star tight end Mark Andrews went down with an injury. The injury made the star miss the rest of the regular season. However, fans held out hope that Andrews could return in the playoffs. Now, it's one step closer to happening. Mark Andrews has officially been activated by the Ravens, per Ari Meirov.

The #Ravens have activated TE Mark Andrews. He’s back on the roster. pic.twitter.com/B0F7JAFp9x — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 26, 2024

The Ravens' pursuit of the top seed in the AFC helped them buy enough time for Mark Andrews to return. After suffering an ankle injury during their game against the Bengals, fans were worried about the team. Andrews was arguably their best receiver, and losing him theoretically brought a lot of strain on the team.

Thankfully, Baltimore was able to survive Andrews' absence. Without the star tight end, the rest of the Ravens' skill positions stepped up. From Rashod Bateman to Zay Flowers to even backup tight end Isaiah Likely, they allowed the team to thrive even without their star tight end. And, of course, at the helm of this domination is Lamar Jackson. Jackson's two-way prowess kept the team running… and running… until they ran over the rest of their competition.

The Ravens are already favorites coming into their matchup against the Chiefs. With their best receiver returning to the fold, the team will come out a lot more dangerous. Can Baltimore finally make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in ages? Or will Kansas City spoil their parade and get a chance to defend their crown.