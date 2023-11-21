Though he's likely to miss the remainder of the season, there's a chance the Ravens could take the field again in 2023

Baltimore Ravens fans across the world winced when tight end Mark Andrews injured his ankle in last Thursday's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Today, Andrews' status was updated with both good and bad news. The bad news is Andrews is likely to miss the remainder of the regular season. The good news is he may be healed in time to contribute to the Ravens in the later rounds of the playoffs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Andrews underwent successful ankle surgery Tuesday with specialist Robert Anderson.

Andrews' right ankle was injured when he was taken down in a somewhat controversial “hip-drop” style tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson on the team's first drive in Week 11's Thursday Night Football matchup. Andrews walked off the field slowly without any assistance but did not return to the game. It was later revealed he'd suffered a cracked fibula and ligament damage.

At 6-foot-5, 247 pounds, Mark Andrews has established himself as one of the favorite targets of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. His 45 catches are second on the team behind rookie wideout Zay Flowers, who has 53 grabs. The 28-year-old Andrews, a 2018 third-round pick out of Oklahoma, leads all NFL tight ends with six receiving touchdowns this season. He's also notched 544 receiving yards, which is good for fourth-best in the NFL at his position.

The Ravens' current depth chart lists second-year player Isaiah Likely as the team's starting tight end in front of second-stringer Charlie Kolar, who is also in his second NFL season.