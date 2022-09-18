Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ immediate reaction to blowing 35-14 lead to Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are likely shell shocked after blowing a 21-p0int fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. They led 28-7 entering the final quarter. Yet, Tua Tagovailoa engineered a massive comeback that saw the Dolphins pull off the upset, 42-38.

After the game, Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews was asked his thoughts on the loss. He was clearly not in the mood for much of a discussion.

“We’re looking to be better by Week 3,” Andrews said.

Andrews and the Ravens offense was not the problem. Lamar Jackson threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He also rushed for a team-high 119 yards and another score. Andrews was a big recipient of Jackson’s as he reeled in nine catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. But the Ravens defense was absolutely shredded by Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins quarterback tied a Dolphins record with six, yes I said six, touchdown passes. That tied a mark set by both Bob Griese and Dan Marino. Not bad company to join. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had at least 170 yards and two touchdowns each against a decimated Ravens secondary.

Baltimore entered the game missing three of their four starters in the secondary. Obviously, Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel took notice.

After the Ravens took a late 38-35 lead with under two minutes left, Miami marched right down the field. Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle with 22 seconds remaining for the game-winning touchdown. If Andrews and the Ravens want to bounce back in Week 3, they need to start with their pass defense.