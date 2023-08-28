With the Baltimore Ravens preseason now over and the team’s opener against the Houston Texans now less than two weeks away, head coach John Harbaugh gave Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman injury updates after the pair missed the last few practices.

“Two notable absences from Ravens practice Monday: TE Mark Andrews and WR Rashod Bateman. Andrews has missed past 3 practices, dating back to last week. Bateman has been out for last two,” ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley reported Monday. “Last week, John Harbaugh said Andrews is ‘working through’ something but ‘nothing serious.’”

These Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman injury updates are good news for Ravens fans as it sounds like both issues are relatively minor, and the pair of pass-catchers should be ready to go in Week 1.

Andrews was the team’s leading pass-catcher last season, with 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. Bateman only played just six games in 2022 due to a foot injury, but he still ended the year as the team’s fifth-leading pass-catcher, grabbing 15 balls for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrews and Bateman will be key players for the Ravens this upcoming season, but they have more help at the pass-catching positions than ever. The team signed free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason and drafted Boston College WR Zay Flowers in the first round.

The Ravens ended the preseason 2-1 after the Washington Commanders snapped their 24-game preseason winning streak. Still, the team has Lamar Jackson back and under a long-term contract, and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken replaces Greg Roman. That means they are once again playoff and even Super Bowl contenders.