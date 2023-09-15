Last season, the Baltimore Ravens had a terrific start to the season and were 9-4 at one point. However, the Ravens were plagued with injuries and ended up losing four out of their final five games. Baltimore did get into the postseason, and they lost in the first round. This season, the Ravens know that it will be crucial to keep the team healthy, especially when it comes to Lamar Jackson's best weapons.

Baltimore is 1-0 after an easy 25-9 win against the Houston Texans in week one, and they did it without star TE Mark Andrews. Andrews is one of those weapons that needs to stay healthy this season for Lamar Jackson and that offense, but he is currently dealing with a quad injury. However, he received a major injury update on Friday that will please Ravens fans, and also fantasy football managers.

Mark Andrews was a full participant in practice on Friday for the Ravens, according to a tweet from Ian Rapoport. Andrews is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the fact that he fully participated in practice is a good sign and a good indicator that he will likely play.

This is terrific news for the Ravens. When healthy, this is one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. Andrews has always been one of Jackson's favorite targets, and if he does play on Sunday, expect him to get a lot of targets.

The Bengals lost in week one against the Cleveland Browns, and they didn't look good at all in that loss. Cincinnati will be hungry to get a win and avoid an 0-2 start, so this should be an entertaining game.