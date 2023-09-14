Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews practiced Thursday after being limited in practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports. Andrews is dealing with a quad injury but appears to be trending toward a Week 2 start against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens: Mark Andrews practices Thursday

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Andrews missed the Ravens' Week 1 affair due to injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh issued a positive Andrews injury update earlier this week, but Baltimore still wanted to see how he performed in practice. So far so good for the Ravens tight end as Week 2 looms, but his status for the Ravens-Bengals clash still hasn't been made official.

Baltimore took care of business in Week 1 despite Mark Andrews' injury, defeating the Houston Texans by a final score of 25-9. QB Lamar Jackson was efficient, going 17-22 through the air. He made the necessary adjustments with Andrews out and relied on Zay Flowers, who reeled in nine receptions for 78 yards in the victory.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Baltimore will be in for a difficult task on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals didn't play well against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but they are expected to rebound given their track record over the past two years. Cincinnati's defense features question marks which means Mark Andrews will probably perform well if he's on the field.

If not, look for Flowers to be utilized on a consistent basis once again. Even if Andrews returns, Flowers proved he's a reliable receiver and should continue to post impressive numbers.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Mark Andrews and the Ravens as they are made available.