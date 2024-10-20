The Baltimore Ravens are 4-2 heading into a Week 7 primetime matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their four-game win streak includes wins over the Bills, Bengals, and Commanders, making it all the more impressive. They can assert themselves in the AFC North race with another win on Monday. Before the Buccaneers primetime game, we'll be making our Ravens Week 7 bold predictions.

Lamar Jackson is coming off his second MVP award and is playing even better this season. With Derrick Henry in the backfield, defenses are on their heels waiting for the run game. The passing game has benefitted from it as well and Jackson's stats are getting back into MVP territory. He looks to continue that against a high-flying Buccaneers attack.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs won 51-27 last week over the New Orleans Saints. They have been solid on both sides of the ball all season long and already have four wins. They can take control of the NFC South with a win and a Falcons loss. With those things considered, let's make our Ravens Week 7 predictions.

Lamar Jackson will break 300 total yards

The Buccaneers' defense has been solid this season but has not faced an attack like the Ravens yet. Baltimore is clicking on offense right now, powered by Lamar Jackson. He is getting it done through the air and on the ground and should continue to do so against Tampa on Monday. Expect the defending MVP to rack up 300 yards in this matchup.

Jackson had his ninth 300-yard passing game against the Commanders last week. The emergence of Zay Flowers has been huge for his passing ability and it showed against Washington. While the Bucs have a much better pass defense, that connection should continue to blossom in this game.

With Derrick Henry in the backfield, holes have opened up for Jackson to run the ball. He has galloped for over 40 yards in each of the Ravens' games this season. That is an important piece of this Baltimore attack and will continue in this game. Combine that with Flowers and the resurgence of Mark Andrews and a 300-yard game is in sight.

Derrick Henry will score a touchdown

The addition of Henry has made this offense nearly unstoppable. The Ravens running back leads the league with 704 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He will add to both leads in this game with an impressive performance that includes another rushing touchdown.

The Ravens have had issues closing out games in the Jackson era and even blew a fourth-quarter advantage against the Raiders this season. Henry is the perfect piece to ensure that blowing leads does not happen. He can run the clock out by barrelling forward for first downs where Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins never could.

The Buccaneers have done well against running backs this season but Derrick Henry is a different matchup than any in the league. While the Ravens passing attack is improving, they will still score a touchdown with their bread-and-butter player.

The Ravens will win by 7+ points

The Ravens will win their fifth straight game and this one by over a touchdown. The Buccaneers have only been blown out once this season but this game has massive blowout potential. Baltimore's defense is starting to gel under new defensive coordinator Zach Orr and they have an offense that is clicking.

While the Buccaneers' Week 6 performance was impressive, Thursday night's game took some of the steam out of that ship. The Saints could not stop a Broncos offense that could not pass the ball. Javonte Williams gashed their injured defense despite having a poor performance just a few days before. Do not expect the Bucs to be a league-best offense just because of their 51-point performance.

The Buccaneers and Ravens are on Monday Night Football this week at 8:15 on ESPN. FanDuel has the Ravens as a 3.5-point favorite and -188 on the money line.