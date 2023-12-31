Baltimore's secondary suffered a blow with the loss of cornerback Marlon Humphrey

The Baltimore Ravens are in complete control against the Miami Dolphins, inching closer and closer to a win that would clinch the #1 seed in the AFC, but in their secondary, the Ravens were dealt a major injury blow that could potentially impact them in a very big way as the calendar turns to 2024 and the Ravens prepare for the NFL Playoffs.

“Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has been ruled OUT with his calf injury,” according to a tweet from NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe.

Marlon Humphrey, a 1st round pick of the Ravens back in 2017, missed the first four games of the 2023 season as he was returning from a foot injury that required surgery in the offseason. Then, after returning for a month's worth of action, he was sidelined for an additional two games in the middle of the season with a calf injury that now seems to be hampering him again today.

Humphrey is the 56th-ranked cornerback in the league according to Pro Football Focus, and coming off a game last week against San Francisco in which he secured his first interception of the season. Statistically, Baltimore has the best defense in the NFL, as they lead the league in points allowed, turnovers forced, passing touchdowns allowed and yards per pass attempt.

Marlon Humphrey's absence would not necessarily be a death blow to a Ravens team that looks poised to potentially make a run to their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, but at this point in the year, every single road block or hurdle could be all it takes to end a team's Lombardi dreams.