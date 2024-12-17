ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have had great seasons and are in contention for the AFC North Title. With only three weeks left, this matchup could decide who wins the division. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Ravens prediction and pick.

Steelers-Ravens Last Game – Matchup History

The Steelers have won four straight against the Ravens dating back to 2023. Their mentality gives them an advantage over the Ravens, and it has come through in these last four games, regardless of where the game has been played. The Steelers won the previous game this season, 18-16, at home in Pittsburgh. This game is huge for the Ravens to get back in the division race, and it will decide who gets a home playoff game in the first round.

Overall Series: Steelers lead 36-25

Here are the Steelers-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Ravens Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +220

Baltimore Ravens: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens

Time: 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

TV: FOX

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Steelers' offense has looked better recently after a slow start to the year. They average 325.6 yards and 24 points per game. The key is Russell Wilson under center and what he has been able to do since becoming the starting quarterback. Wilson has 1,912 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 64.7% completion percentage. George Pickens leads the way with 850 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 55 receptions, but he has been injured. If he misses another game, tight end Pat Freiermuth is the next leader in receiving yards with 492 yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions. Then, on the ground, Najee Harris leads with 891 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries. The offense struggled in their last game against the Eagles, and it does not get much easier against the Ravens. This should be a rock fight between these two teams, and if Pickens does not play, it will be an ugly game for this offense.

The Steelers' defense has been great this season. They allow 316. yards and 18.9 points per game, ranking ninth in total defense and sixth in scoring defense. They have been great against the run, allowing 94.4 yards per game, and they are one of five teams that allow under 100 yards per game on the ground. Then, against the pass, they are allowing 222.3 passing yards. The defense is littered with talent, and that is why Pittsburgh has been as good as they are this season. Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Patrick Queen, and Alex Highsmith make up one of the best front-sevens in the NFL. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr. are both great in the secondary at safety and cornerback, respectively. This defense is the key for Pittsburgh and how they might win this game. They shut down the Ravens in their first matchup this year, and they have the talent to do it again; it just needs to get harder on the road in Baltimore.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Ravens have looked amazing on offense this season. They are first in the NFL in yards per game at 424.1 yards. Then, they score 29.9 points per game, third in the NFL, only behind the Lions and the Bills. Lamar Jackson makes this team go and is having an MVP-caliber season. He has 3,580 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 68.1% completion percentage. Zay Flowers is the best receiver on the team, with 919 yards and four touchdowns on 66 receptions. They have the second-best rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 178.4 yards per game. The combination of Jackson and Derrick Henry has been lethal on offense. Jackson has 743 yards and three touchdowns on 117 carries, while Henry has been a workhorse with 1,474 yards and 13 touchdowns on 254 carries. This offense has been great, but they get a tough matchup against a Steelers defense that gave them all sorts of issues in their first matchup. They should be better prepared in this game and move the ball better at home.

The Ravens' defense has taken a step back overall this season. They are allowing 339.6 total yards per game. They have the second-worst passing defense in the NFL but the best defense against the run. They allow 258.9 yards through the air and 80.7 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers with Odafe Oweh and Nnamdi Madubuike up front, then Roquan Smith and Kyle Van Noy are great in the middle, and finally, Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton are the biggest bright spots in the secondary. This defense should be able to find some success against the Steelers. The Steelers have been inconsistent on offense, and if George Pickens does not play, the Ravens should be able to slow them down even more. They played well in their first matchup and should be able to do the same in this spot.

Final Steelers-Ravens Prediction & Pick

The key for the Steelers is making this game extremely ugly. They did it in the first game and will try and do it in this game. The Ravens have had issues with the Steelers and have not been able to beat them recently, but the Steelers have been their kryptonite. Still, the Ravens are the better team and should win, but the Steelers should keep this close and cover.

Final Steelers-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +6.5 (-120)