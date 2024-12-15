The Baltimore Ravens and Roquan Smith know Saturday isn't for the weak at heart. As the star linebacker described it Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers force you to “check your manhood.” They're next up as part of a three-game stretch in 11 days for Smith and the Ravens.

Smith and the Ravens rolled to the easy 35-14 rout of the New York Giants Sunday. Baltimore improved to 9-5 with three games left. But now, Smith and company can shift focus immediately on their fiercest AFC North rival. Once again, a lot is riding in this latest Ravens-Steelers showdown inside M&T Bank Stadium. Smith sounded off on the battle, per ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

“We know what’s on the line — it’s the division title,” Smith began. “You’re willing to put everything on the line for that. I know personally I’m ready to go out on my shield.”

Lastly, Smith fired off the final strong message involving the Ravens.

“Check your manhood, do your job,” Smith said. “You do that, we’ll win the game.”

Ravens' Roquan Smith has struggled vs. Steelers

Smith knows Baltimore loves you more when you topple the Steelers. However, the Steelers have had his number.

The veteran linebacker is walking back to his home venue aiming to snap a personal four-game slide against Pittsburgh. Smith holds a dismal 1-4 record against the Steelers.

He fell on the losing end during Smith's first-ever contest against Pittsburgh — during a time he was with the Chicago Bears. Smith grabbed 12 tackles, six solo stops, two tackles for a loss, and one sack but the Steelers escaped 29-27 in their Nov. 2021 meeting.

The Ravens handed Smith his first-ever win over Pittsburgh in Dec. 2022, a 16-14 decision at Acrisure Stadium. Baltimore watched Smith swoop up one interception in that narrow win too.

But again, the Steelers have placed Smith on a losing streak. Pittsburgh got revenge on New Year's Day of that same season by winning 16-13 with Smith wearing the home Ravens colors. The Steelers later took the Oct. 2023 meeting (17-10) and the more recent Nov. 17 contest (18-16).

Past Ravens legends like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Peter Boulware, Jonathan Odgen, Jamal Lewis, even the late Tony Siragusa heard it from fans when they failed to beat the Steelers. Current Ravens stars like Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews hear about the magnitude of a Baltimore-Pittsburgh battle all the time.

This game is personal for Smith, though. He's the new heart of the Ravens' linebackers post Lewis. Smith knows that the Steelers will test the Ravens' “manhood” and him. Saturday presents a renewed chance to end the personal losing streak against Pittsburgh. Plus stay in the race for the division title.