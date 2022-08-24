Massive Tyler Linderbaum update will get Ravens fans hyped

The Baltimore Ravens got one of the biggest perceived steals in the 2022 NFL Draft when they took center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick out of out of Iowa. However, a few weeks ago Ravens fans got saddening news as it was revealed that Linderbaum was dealing with a Lisfranc injury.

The former All-American center missed the last few weeks but on Tuesday, made his return to the practice field.

Ravens rookie C Tyler Linderbaum was back at practice, as expected. He missed a couple of weeks with a Lisfranc (foot) injury. WR Tylan Wallace (knee sprain), who got hurt in the preseason opener, was also back. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ai3ZRPMaWU — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 23, 2022

With just over two weeks before the start of the regular season, this is big news for Baltimore.

The Ravens are one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL. Having the ability to get off the ball quickly and set up your blocking scheme is crucial. Linderbaum is expected to start day one for Baltimore.

The Ravens were devastated by injury last season. They lost both of their starting runnings backs and numerous players on defense for much of, if not the entire season. The coaching staff had to have been thinking to themselves ‘here we go again’ when Linderbaum went down with his foot injury.

Baltimore boasts one of the better offensive lines in all of football. Ronnie Staley at left tackle has become a stalwart. Morgan Moses will anchor the right side. Tyler Linderbaum will hopefully be opening up holes in the A and B gaps for J.K. Dobbins and company.

He will have two weeks of practices to try and get into game shape. The regular season opens up with a favorable road game against the New York Jets September 11th.