The Baltimore Ravens have reached the end of the road in their pursuit of a Super Bowl title in the 2024 NFL season. That's after Lamar Jackson and company got taken down on Sunday on the road by the Buffalo Bills, 27-25. With that loss, Jackson's all-time record in the NFL playoffs dropped to 3-5, adding another blemish to his postseason resume.

Following the Ravens' loss to Buffalo, former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin issued a blunt claim about Jackson's legacy in relation to his letdown performance in the said contest. Much has been said about Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews' painful blunders, particularly his crucial two-point conversion drop late in the game, but for Irvin, it all goes back to Jackson.

“That’s not how history will remember this, since @Lj_era8 did not play a clean game, It will be he just didn’t get it done with a better team around him!!! He may never have this kind of talent around him again. EVER!!!” Irvin said in response to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) who said that Jackson did his part but Andrews didn't.

Irvin did not stop there, as he doubled down on his point when another social media user tried to use Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes to make a case in favor of Jackson.

“Yes but Pat Mcholmes [Patrick Mahomes] wins in the end,” Irvin stated. “Hey @Lj_era8 is my home team so I want him to win it all, But I work with guys and I know what they will say to me when I try to defend my home team!! They will say, iiwii (it is what it is) bro! STOP telling me about how rocky the water is!!! Just bring the damn ship in!!! 😳😳😳😳.”

Lamar Jackson' turnovers helped doom the Ravens against the Bills

Irvin knows a thing or two about winning in the NFL when it matters the most, as evidenced by the fact that he won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys. However, it doesn't take one to have such an experience to realize why turnovers are always bad, especially against high-powered teams like the Bills.

The Ravens started the Bills game on the right foot, with Jackson finding wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a touchdown in the first quarter to put Baltimore up first. However, Jackson turned the ball over in each of the next two Baltimore possessions, as he threw an interception before losing a fumble. Jackson finished the contest with 254 passing yards and two touchdowns against an interception on 18-of-25 pass completions while also coming up with 39 rushing yards on six carries.