One of the more surprising developments of the Baltimore Ravens' 2024 NFL season has been the incredible play of outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, who each recorded double-digit sacks in first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr's scheme.

Discussing how the presence of Van Noy has helped to transform the Ravens' defense with reports on Wednesday, star defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike pointed out the unseen ways the pride of BYU has performed in Baltimore's system, calling him a “football guru” for his advanced knowledge of the game.

“Kyle [Van Noy], he's like a football guru. He knows so much about the game. He knows so much about secondary and all [this] stuff that, like me and ‘Dafe' [Odafe Oweh] are like, ‘Huh, how'd you know that?' Or like, ‘How'd you pick up on that?' He's just so knowledgeable about the game of football. He takes care of his body. He knows what it's like to win a championship. He knows what it's like to win a Super Bowl, so he knows a lot of stuff about football that a lot of us players that haven't got to that point yet don't know. So, he kind of gives us insight of things that we can do – little things that we can polish up to just be [our] best self on game day, and he helps us a lot, a lot.”

Initially drafted in the second round by the Detroit Lions all the way back in 2014, Van Noy was considered a bust until he landed with the New England Patriots in 2016, where he developed into a very interesting option as an outside linebacker. From there, he bounced around the NFL a bit, including having no team at all in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season before signing with the Ravens in late September. Now the proud owner of his first-ever double-digit sack season, it's interesting to see how the 33-year-old will perform in the playoffs, a setting he knows very well.

Ravens LB Roquan Smith is impressed by Kyle Van Noy, too

During his own Wednesday media session, Roquan Smith also commented on Van Noy's leadership with the Ravens, as his impact alongside Oweh has played a huge role in the team's success.

“How those guys just remain consistent. [Pass rush coach] Chuck [Smith], [defensive line coach] Dennis [Johnson], all those guys preparing those guys day in and day out,” Smith told reporters. “‘KV' [Kyle Van Noy], the ageless wonder, and then ‘Dafe,' [Odafe Oweh], man, I have a lot of respect for him, just putting his head down and worked, despite what the critics and nah sayers say. He's always a guy that's just put in the work, come in, busts his tail day in and day out, and he's reaping some of his rewards. I think he's just getting started, and as well as ‘KV.' I think ‘KV' is just showing what he can do, and whatever age he's at, he's not slowing down. I'm excited about those guys, and I'm excited what they're going to do on this playoff run.”

Heading into the 2024 season, experts didn't necessarily peg the Ravens as having one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, and yet, that's more or less how things shook out. Good on Van Noy and company for helping to make that happen.