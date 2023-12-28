ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Dolphins will face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in a possible playoff preview. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Dolphins-Ravens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22-20 in their last game. Significantly, the Fins led 16-7 in the third quarter. But they blew the lead and trailed 20-19 with 3:22 left in the game. Then, the Dolphins managed to win with a game-winning field goal by Jason Sanders. Tua Tagovailoa went 24 for 37 with 293 yards passing and one touchdown. Additionally, Raheem Mostert rushed 11 times for 46 yards while catching one pass for four yards and a score. Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 99 yards. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle had one catch for 50 yards before exiting with an injury. Waddle may not return before the playoffs. Overall, the Dolphins went 6 for 13 on third-down conversions and held the Cowboys to 4 for 12. The Fins finished with 375 total yards. Also, the defense had four sacks and forced one turnover.

The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 33-19 on Christmas Day. Initially, the game started slow for the Ravens as they trailed 5-0 in the first quarter, But the Ravens capitalized off five San Francisco turnovers, including four interceptions from Brock Purdy, and cruised to victory. Significantly, Lamar Jackson went 23 for 35 with 252 yards passing with two touchdowns while running seven times for 45 yards. Zay Flowers had nine receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown. Overall, the Ravens had 343 total yards. The defense forced turnovers and also had four sacks.

The Dolphins defeated the Ravens 42-38 last season in one of the best games of the season, where they rallied from a 28-7 halftime deficit. Amazingly, Tagovailoa had 469 yards passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns while rushing nine times for 119 yards and a score. Hill led the receivers with 190 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Waddle will not play this week, and Andrews is out for the season, so both teams are missing major weapons.

Here are the Dolphins-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Ravens Odds

Miami Dolphins: +3.5 (-120)

Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-102)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Ravens Week 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins have an explosive offense, and it is one of the major reasons they are on top of the AFC East. Now, they will need to thrive without Waddle as Tagovailoa continues to progress.

Tagovailoa has passed for 4,214 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Now, he hopes to overcome a tough defense that stalled the Niners last week. Mostert has rushed 209 times for 1,012 yards and a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Hill has caught 106 passes for 1,641 yards and 12 touchdowns. Waddle will not play, so someone else will need to help Hill. If the receivers do not thrive, then the Dolphins could utilize De'Von Achane, who has rushed 79 times for 637 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 162 yards and two scores.

The defense must play a near-perfect game to handle the Ravens and have five players that can wreak havoc. Bradley Chubb leads the way with 11 sacks and 42 solo tackles. Also, Zach Sieler has tallied 27 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks with one interception. Christian Wilkins has done well with 30 solo tackles and eight sacks. Likewise, Andrew Van Ginkel had 40 solo tackles, six sacks, and one interception. Jalen Ramsey had 14 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if they can run the ball to set the pass up. Then, the defense must stop Jackson.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread



The Ravens are the best team in the NFL and just came off a big win over the best team in the NFC. Ultimately, they have a great offense that can make some moves all over the field.

Jackson has passed for 3,357 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing 142 times for 786 yards and five scores. Amazingly, he can do anything on the field and is having a great season that could land him the MVP. Gus Edwards has rushed 172 times for 694 yards and 12 touchdowns. Therefore, he needs to produce to take the pressure off Jackson. Flowers has been a great receiver, catching 74 passes for 752 yards and four touchdowns.

There are five players that could destroy Tagovailoa. Jadeveon Clowney has done well, with 21 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Justin Madubuike has been excellent, with 36 solo tackles and 12 sacks. Safety Geno Stone has thrived with 38 solo tackles and six interceptions. Additionally, Kyle Hamilton was the star last week after picking off Purdy twice. Hamilton has 63 solo tackles, three sacks, and four interceptions but is questionable this season with a knee injury. Also, Roquan Smith has tallied 81 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they can run the ball down the Dolphins' throats. Then, the defense needs to stop this explosive offense.

Final Dolphins-Ravens Prediction & Pick

This is a possible playoff preview. Waddle is out. Yet, the Dolphins still have enough power to match up with the Ravens and cover the spread.

Final Dolphins-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins: +3.5 (-120)