My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Odell Beckham Jr. had been one of the top remaining free agents on the board this offseason, but he was surprisingly scooped up by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon on a one-year, $15 million deal. The Ravens seemingly came from out of nowhere to ink Beckham to a new deal, and he spurned a visit he had set with the New York Jets on Monday to sign this deal.

The question everyone has on their minds as a result of this deal is how Baltimore managed to do this. Well, it looks like we may finally have our answer to that question. With Beckham set to visit the Jets on Monday, the Ravens opted to up their offer to the $15 million deal that he signed, and that persuaded Beckham to leave the Jets at the altar and sign with Baltimore instead.

Beckham had been linked extensively to the Jets this offseason, as it was reported that he and New York’s supposed new quarterback in Aaron Rodgers had an interest in playing together. However, the Jets never got a chance to make their final pitch to Beckham, as he finally got the money he had been looking for all offseason long from the Ravens.

Now, Baltimore will have to figure out whether Lamar Jackson or someone else will be throwing passes to Beckham next season. Jackson’s contract negotiations with the Ravens are still at a stalemate, and Jackson did request a trade off of Baltimore as well, but maybe the addition of Beckham will help bridge the gap. This is a huge move for the Ravens, but it’s clear that there is still a lot of work to be done here.