Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham is fired up that the team signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney Friday. Via his X account:

Fireeeeeee!! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 18, 2023

Beckham and Clowney each signed one-year deals to play with the Ravens this season. Both players are 30 years old.

Clowney was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. Beckham also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2016, but they are still productive players.

Clowney played 12 games this past season for the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 28 tackles, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

He is expected to contend for a big role with the Ravens. He is listed as a defensive end but could be an edge rusher with linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, when the team won Super Bowl LVI. Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and missed all of last season.

He signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens this offseason. In 2021, he played 14 combined games with the Rams and Cleveland Browns and had 537 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In four playoff games, he had 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens reached the AFC Wild Card Round in 2022. Baltimore lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-17.

The Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson in the game. He suffered a PCL sprain in Week 13 and missed the remainder of the season.

Baltimore has made the postseason and had at least 10 wins in four of the last five seasons. With Beckham and Clowney as veterans, the Ravens hope to make another step toward an AFC title in 2023.