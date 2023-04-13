After Odell Beckham Jr agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, it was reported that star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is displeased with the team after contract negotiations went sour, played a role in bringing OBJ to Baltimore. Many assumed that Beckham must have known something concrete about Jackson’s future to have agreed to a contract.
But Beckham himself dispelled that notion during his introductory press conference on Thursday. Beckham confirmed that the Ravens gave him no assurances about Jackson before he agreed to a free agent contract with the team, per Luke Jones of WNST.
Beckham added that “life is uncertain.” However, he did say that “his thoughts” were that Jackson would be with the Ravens for the foreseeable future.
Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson after contract talks stalled between the two sides.
The former league MVP is free to negotiate with other teams, though the Ravens will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet signed by Jackson.
Baltimore would receive two first rounders should they decide not to match an offer sheet.
Jackson seemed pleased that Beckham had landed with the Ravens, as the two were spotted on FaceTime shortly after the star wideout agreed to a contract with the team.
Also, Beckham and Jackson reportedly went out to dinner and attended a nightclub together after the news of his contract broke.
Those certainly seem like the actions of two people anticipating working together in the near future.
Only time will tell if Jackson will be throwing Beckham passes in 2023.