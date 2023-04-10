Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

In the midst of their Lamar Jackson saga, the Baltimore Ravens went out and signed Odell Beckham Jr. While it seemed like Jackson was on bad terms with the Ravens, the quarterback actually played a major role in getting Beckham Jr. to Baltimore.

Jackson recruited Beckham Jr. to the Ravens, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The two are close friends and spoke in depth about a potential deal in Baltimore. OBJ now playing with the Ravens opens up a door for Jackson to potentially stay with the team.

“This is really what Lamar Jackson has been looking for,” Rapoport said of Beckham Jr.’s signing. “In his recruitment, it’s not like Lamar said, ‘I’m about to do a deal, we’re good to go.’ But there was a clear understanding that when they talk about who is going to be throwing passes to Odell, it’s probably going to be Lamar.”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s signing has totally changed Jackson’s perspective on Baltimore. The quarterback revealed earlier this offseason that he requested a trade from the Ravens. However, it now appears that Jackson wants to be under center throwing passes to OBJ.

A team could still sign Jackson to an offer sheet, as Rapoport noted. However, Jackson is now looking poised to actually remain with the team. Even if he doesn’t sign a long-term deal, Jackson could still play the year under the franchise tag.

OBJ was a massive signing for Baltimore’s offense. But if the wide receiver can get Lamar Jackson to stay with the team, it’ll be an even bigger win for the Ravens.