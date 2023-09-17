Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury, according to the Ravens' official social media account.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) has been declared out for the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 17, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. had caught 3 passes for 29 yards against the Bengals prior to his injury. Beckham Jr. missed all of the 2022 season rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beckham Jr. made his return to action in Week 1, catching two passes for 37 yards in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans.

The Ravens signed Beckham Jr. this offseason to a one-year deal worth $15 million to supplement a relatively inexperienced wide receiver corps and give former league MVP Lamar Jackson an experienced target to utilize.

Beckham Jr. has dealt with ankle injuries in the past, suffering a broken ankle in 2017 when he was with the New York Giants. The ankle injury in 2017 nearly caused OBJ to retire. It's currently unclear which ankle Beckham Jr. injured in the Week 2 game against the Bengals, but he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Stepping up immediately in Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence after his ankle injury was rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who recorded a 52-yard reception that set up an eventual Mark Andrews touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Odell Beckham Jr. wore a t-shirt featuring Colorado football two-way star Travis Hunter during pregame warmups, who was injured in Colorado's double-overtime win over Colorado State.

More info on Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham's Jr.'s ankle injury and future status to come.