Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was seen sporting a t-shirt featuring injured Colorado football star Travis Hunter ahead of a Week 2 rivalry matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odell Beckham Jr. is repping Colorado star Travis Hunter during warmups 🔥 (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/cvWqUyEJr1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

Travis Hunter has burst onto the scene as a two-way star for Colorado football, but he was forced to leave Saturday's double-overtime thrilling win over Colorado State early with an injury sustained from an illegal hit along the sideline. Hunter had to go to the hospital after the game, and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders told reporters that Hunter will be ‘out for a few weeks' after the win.

“First thing I heard [about the Travis Hunter injury] is he’ll be out for a few weeks,” Sanders told the media after the game. “I heard that for sure, but we’re going to do what we got to do to take care of him. I know Travis like a book. He’s probably gonna want to be out for two weeks. But we gotta make sure — his health is the more important than this game.”

Travis Hunter took a late hard shot from Henry Blackburn and was flagged for it 😮pic.twitter.com/sECI7xcmwv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr.'s pregame t-shirt tribute to Travis Hunter may be a nod to his scary injury, as OBJ has experienced a few major injury setbacks in his terrific career as well. Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to football this season with the Ravens after rehabbing for all of 2022.

Beckham caught two passes for 37 yards in his debut for the Ravens, and will look to build on that in a Week 2 AFC North rivalry game against the Cincinnati Bengals.