Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens simply lost it when they heard how much rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers' signing bonus is with the team. With all the confidence in the world, Flowers revealed that his signing bonus was $7 million, and at that point, his Ravens teammates, including OBJ, and just about everyone in the room erupted. For hilarious dramatic effect, Beckham even pretended to get literally blown away by what he just heard come out of Flowers' mouth.

OBJ’s reaction to hearing Zay Flowers’ signing bonus 😭💀 (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/BDMVDIavEC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2023

Flowers was selected by the Ravens in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft with the hopes that he would turn out to be a reliable weapon downfield for the team. A little over a month since he was drafted by Baltimore, Flowers signed a four-year deal with the Ravens worth $14 million with a massive signing bonus of $7.2 million.

In the same month that the Ravens took Flowers off the board, Baltimore inked the veteran Beckham to a one-year $15 million contract with a signing bonus nearly double the rookie's at $13.8 million. Beckham, of course, isn't a stranger himself to big contracts, as he once signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the New York Giants back in 2018 before he was traded a year later to the Cleveland Browns.

Before turning pro, Zay Flowers played four years with the Boston College Eagles. In 2022, his final year in college, he amassed 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 78 receptions to generate more attention from NFL teams and improve his stock in the NFL Draft.