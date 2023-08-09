Did the Baltimore Ravens finally solve their wide receiver issues? For the longest time, Baltimore had trouble surrounding Lamar Jackson with elite weapons. They have tried taking receivers in the draft, but all of their selections have been underwhelming at best. Now, though, they might have struck gold with Zay Flowers. The Boston college product was arguably the best wide receiver prospect in the 2023 draft.

How has Zay Flowers performed for the Ravens so far? Well, it seems to be going so well! His impressive performance all throughout Baltimore's training camp has everyone excited. An official of the team had this to say about the young WR, per ESPN.

“He’s going to break a lot of ankles this year,” a team official said on the sideline.

The Ravens are hoping that Flowers gets more than just ankle-breakers next season. One of the biggest criticisms of Baltimore during the Lamar Jackson era is their lack of a clear headliner at wide receiver. Jackson is a talented dual-threat quarterback, but his passing game has some holes. Many believe that having an elite WR1 could help Jackson fulfill his potential. Flowers is still young, but the talent and pedigree is there. He can easily be a headliner for an NFL team, whether it's this season or next season.

Aside from Flowers, the Ravens went and signed Odell Beckham Jr to a lucrative deal in the offseason. At this point in his career, OBJ is best suited to be a secondary option behind a top-tier guy. Can Flowers be the one that takes attention away from Beckham and allow the former Rookie of the Year to cook on offense?