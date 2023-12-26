Patrick Queen is a big believer of the Ravens' defense.

The Baltimore Ravens put on a show on Christmas Day to defeat the San Francisco 49ers on the road, 33-19, and they did so with a masterful performance on offense and defense. The Niners arguably have the best offense in the entire NFL, but that simply did not look to be the case when they faced Patrick Queen and Baltimore's stop unit, which humbled San Francisco's attack.

“We play a brand of football that people don't want to play. Everybody wants to be out here being cute, playing basketball on grass and stuff, and we [are not] with all that,” Queen said (per Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website).

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was rendered ineffective by the Ravens, as he got intercepted four times and went just 18/32 passing yards for 255 yards. Queen had seven total tackles and a pass defended in the game to go with a quarterback hit and one of Baltimore's defensive interceptions for the Ravens, who are No. 1 in the league with just 16.3 points allowed per contest.

“You can do all that stuff; we're just going to hit you in the mouth every play, honestly. We couldn't care less about all the pretty stuff you do, gimmick stuff. You still have to line up and play football. You still have to get touched, so that's our mindset. That's how we want to come out and just hit people in the mouth,” Queen added.

The Ravens' defense will be put to a tough test again in Week 17 when they host the most prolific offense in the NFL in the Miami Dolphins.