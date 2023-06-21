Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen got some attention on Wednesday, when he took to Twitter to make an interesting declaration about the shape of the Earth.

“PSA Earth is flat thank you carry on ‼️” wrote Patrick Queen on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, the Ravens linebacker got a lot of interesting responses to him declaring that the Earth is flat. Let's get to the reactions from fans.

“Say sike” wrote @JakeOpotamusRex.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO” wrote @TheDailyRaven.

“Can you send me a pic of the edge where it ends – thanks 👍” wrote @Helloharv.

“Might have to move you down to # 2 on my all time goats list sadly,” wrote @KeysToTheBank.

“You're going to be mind blown when flying to London,” wrote @Miguedurn.

“Tough look on a contract year,” wrote @belikemike_14.

“CTE already cooking your brain on this fine Wednesday morning,” wrote @RussProdigy0.

“This why you be missing open field tackles,” wrote @_Shayne3600.

“CTE putting up Wilt Numbers on him and he only 23 💔💔” wrote @EliATK_.

“How do y'all have so much money and time to educate yourselves and end up like this,” wrote @Dondarrionn.

Some related Patrick Queen's statement to Kyrie Irving, who has expressed his thoughts on this topic in the past.

“@KyrieIrving” wrote @BrownsDubs.

He was not the only one to bring up Kyrie Irving.

“Tell Kyrie to give Patrick Queen his phone back,” wrote @HeDontMissVj.

Queen's teammate Marlon Humphrey chimed in as well.

“Slander him like y'all do me please ..!!” wrote Marlon Humphrey.

Queen's tweet definitely got some attention and funny fan reactions.