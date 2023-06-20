There seems to be a new buzz surrounding the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. With franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson returning on the richest deal in NFL history and the addition of two impact wide receivers, the Ravens are poised to be a contender in the AFC.

Marlon Humphrey, arguably Baltimore's most talented player, is turning into more of a vocal leader and is excited about the potential the Ravens have this season. He knows the team has to prove it on the field though.

“We’ve got the pieces,” Humphrey said. “It’s just putting them together, working together, figuring out how it works. Putting out a product. It’s really easy to talk about all the great receivers we’ve got, all the great running backs, all the great DBs, the good D-line. But I think this is a year of just proving it.”

Humphrey is one of the longest-tenured Ravens on the roster. He has been a part of a lot of talented teams who couldn’t always get it done on the field, including a 14-win Baltimore team that didn’t win a playoff game in 2019.

There was uncertainty surrounding the Ravens with Lamar Jackson's future up in the air. Now that it's settled, expectations are raised for the 2023 season.

Baltimore will likely have to battle the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North crown. The Ravens' projected win total is 10.5 and they are slightly below the Bengals as the favorites in the division. Marlon Humphrey and co. are a team to keep an eye on this season.